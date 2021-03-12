 Skip to main content
Woman arrested after drugs found in Cedar Falls home
breaking top story

Woman arrested after drugs found in Cedar Falls home

Ashley Ann Immerzeel

CEDAR FALLS – A Cedar Falls woman has been arrested after police found pounds of marijuana at her home, some of it in a child’s bedrooms.

Ashley Ann Immerzeel, 33, was arrested Thursday for child endangerment, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and violation of the drug tax stamp act. She has been released from jail pending trial.

Court records allege that officers found about 29 pounds of marijuana during a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force search of her home at 1202 W. 18th St. on Feb. 25. Marijuana was found in different locations in the home including in a container that was found next to children’s toys and in a child’s bedroom, court records state.

