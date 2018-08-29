Subscribe for 33¢ / day
OSAGE -- A woman was arrested earlier this month for drunken driving near Osage with five children in the vehicle.

Rebecca Golden, 34, of Kensett, is charged with misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and five counts of child endangerment.

Mitchell County Communications received a 911 call about 3:10 p.m. Aug. 19 reporting a vehicle driving all over the road on Highway 9, near the Worth/Mitchell County line.

The caller said the driver had "crossed over the center line and was driving east in the west lane, forcing a truck out of that lane," court documents said.

An Osage police officer stopped the vehicle, which had five children ages 9, 7, 5, 2 and 1 as passengers, on the west side of Osage.

Investigation revealed that Golden was intoxicated. Her preliminary breath test indicated a .251, court documents said, more than three times the legal limit in Iowa. She also did not have a valid driver's license, according to court documents. 

She is scheduled to appear in Mitchell County District Court Sept. 11.

 

