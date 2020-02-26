Woman accused of attacking government workers with office equipment

WATERLOO -- Trial has been set for a woman accused of attacking county workers with office equipment in January.

Sophia Latoya Mays, 38, of 400 Dane St., is charged with first-degree burglary, assault causing serious injury, third-degree criminal mischief and assault causing bodily injury. Her bond is set at $90,000.

On Monday, trial was tentatively set for April in Black Hawk County District Court.

Court records allege Mays injured at least three people and destroyed four phones and a computer monitor belonging to the Department of Human Service and Veterans Affairs at the Pinecrest Building, 1407 Independence Ave., on Jan. 22.

She allegedly pushed her way into a locked Veterans Affairs office area when a worker opened the door for another employee. She struck one man with a phone, tearing his tricep, and assaulted a woman with a computer monitor, court records state.

When Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrived, Mays was threatening people with a flag pole and was Tasered when she refused to drop it, records state.

