Witnesses describe hearing gunfire as robbery trial begins

WATERLOO — Friends of Vincent Hemenway told jurors how a chance meeting while they were fixing motorcycles late at night in August 2020 quickly turned deadly.

Robert Hall said he, Hemenway, 49, and others were working in his single-stall garage at 556 Adrian St. when they noticed two men with blue rubber gloves, medical masks and hats walk up them.

“It looked like they just came out of surgery,” said Hall, who was adjusting lifters on Richard Anderson’s motorcycle.

According to witnesses, one of the two asked for a cigarette and then a lighter, which was snatched from Hemenway. Hemenway said something to the effect of he said the man could use the lighter, not take it.

The other masked man changed the subject and began asking about motorcycles. The man who grabbed the lighter pulled out a handgun, and the friends were told to get into the garage.

That’s when Hemenway, standing by the garage door, made a grab for the gun.

Four or five shots rang out.

“I hit the floor in front of the bike,” Anderson said. “I laid there for a little while, and then I heard this rough, raspy breathing. Finally I got up and came out, and Vincent was hunched over right here.”

Paramedics said they found a gunshot wound to Hemenway’s chest, an exit wound on his back and another bullet wound to his head. His pulse disappeared on the ambulance ride to the hospital, and he quit breathing and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Prosecutors said one of the masked men who approached the garage was 31-year-old Ralpheal Rashee Williams, who was in the neighborhood with his brother, Robert Lee Williams, 33, as part of a plan to rob a different house.

Ralpheal Williams is charged with first-degree robbery, and testimony in his trial began Wednesday in Black Hawk County District Court.

Authorities allege Robert Lee Williams Jr. fired the gun that killed Hemenway. He is charged with murder, and his trial will be at a later date.

Ralpheal Williams’ attorney, John Bishop, argued that the original plan to rob another house was never carried out, so his client can’t be guilty of robbery.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams, no relation, said the Williams brothers had planned a robbery to collect a debt for Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson.

Bishop said the plan only involved Robert Williams Jr. and Jackson and Ana Berinobis-McLemore, who also are charged in the case and are being tried separately. He said Jackson was owed $3,000, and the debtor was described as drug dealer who lived on Dearborn Avenue, across from the Adrian Street home.

The conspirators exchanged text messages, including an image of a map showing the target house, and they drove past the address earlier that day, Bishop said.

Brian Williams said after the shooting, police found Ralpheal Williams walking in the area. He told officers an evolving story about how he was meeting a woman, but her boyfriend showed up and she kicked him out of a car.

Prosecutors said police found a 9 mm pistol buried in the area, and the weapon matched spent shell casings from the shooting scene. Investigators also found a buried iPhone and face masks, hats and a discarded T-shirt.

One of the masks had DNA consistent with Robert Williams Jr., and the shirt had DNA consistent with Ralpheal Williams, Brian Williams said.

