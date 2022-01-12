Witnesses describe gun battle as trial begins in fatal drug robbery

WATERLOO — Daijon Jarell Stokes plotted a 2021 synthetic marijuana rip-off to get even with his cousin who owed him $150, prosecutors said.

But the plan took a turn for the worse when the cousin pulled out a gun and started shooting, spurring another robber to return fire as a hard rain fell in Waterloo.

When the shooting stopped, one of the robbers — 20-year-old Dayton L. Sanders — was dead.

“It was a big gun battle going on at the Kwik Stop,” said Assistant Black Hawk County Attorney Alisha Stach said Wednesday as testimony began in Stokes’ trial for first-degree robbery.

Stach said Stokes, 28, recruited Alvonni Stone, 17, and Sanders, to rob Cedrick Ordell Smith, 25, during what was supposed to be a K2 deal in the parking lot of the Kwik Stop on Washington Street/U.S. Highway 218 on Aug. 24.

Smith pulled in moments before a heavy rainstorm passed through town.

One witness said she was leaving the store when she saw a person — later identified by police as Smith — being beaten as he sat in the driver seat of his red passenger car.

“The guy tried driving off because they were beating him, and the guy grabbed him by the neck as he was trying to drive off. The guy got scared, he defended himself. He pulled out a weapon and shot three or four times,” the woman told dispatchers during a 911 call.

She said another person went into a blue vehicle and grabbed a gun and started firing back.

“Bullets were going everywhere,” the woman said.

Another woman who was waiting at the nearby red light told jurors she saw a man — later identified as Sanders — stumble across the highway in the rain and collapse in the grassy median.

“I’m pretty sure I just saw somebody get shot,” the second witness told dispatchers.

Witnesses said Smith was able to drive off in his red Ford Focus while the assailants started to pull out of the parking lot in a blue Dodge Journey before ditching it by the curb and running off.

On Wednesday, jurors also heard from Sanders’ girlfriend, who said they had been staying with Stokes at an address on Fourth Street. She said before the shooting, Stokes had been talking to Sanders about how his cousin Cedrick owed him some money.

“He wanted his money back because he needed it,” the girlfriend, Shannon Cannon, testified.

Sometime after that, Sanders and Stokes left, borrowing Cannon’s blue Dodge Journey and saying they were going to get some K2.

Less than an hour later, Stokes returned without Sanders.

“He was soaking wet. There was a storm out. He was drenched,” Cannon said. She said Stokes told her to phone Sanders.

“I said, ‘What is going on?’ He was like, ‘There were shots fired,’” she said.

When Cannon wasn’t able to reach Sanders on the phone, she borrowed Stokes’ van and saw the police cars at the scene outside the Kwik Star.

Stone, 17, is charged with first-degree robbery and intimidation with a weapon in the shooting. Smith is charged with possession of K2 with intent to deliver. Their trials are tentatively scheduled for February.

