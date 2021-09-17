Witness said encounter started off friendly before fatal shooting

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They both started yelling,” Harrington said. “Then LaSondra shoved Jada out of the car … She pushed her pretty hard because Jada got angry.”

Johnson also exited the vehicle, and they started fighting, she said.

“They both grabbed each other, pulled each other. They both had on wigs. Both of the wigs was pulled off. It was tussling, grabbed each other and rolling on the ground,” Harrington said.

Harrington said she tried to pull the two apart and then got in an argument with her brother, telling him to get his girlfriend out of there.

She said Johnson than got back in her vehicle and a moment later fired a shot.

“I seen a flash from a gun,” Harrington said.

She said she didn’t know where Young-Mills was at the time of the shot, and she didn’t know she had been shot until she saw Young-Mills bleeding inside her home.

“It was like I was in a dream and couldn’t snap out of it,” Harrington said. “I was traumatized, I was sad, I didn’t know what to do,” she said.