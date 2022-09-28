Witness files pro se lawsuit over Linn County jail beating

CEDAR RAPIDS — An Oelwein man who was beaten by a convicted murderer in the Linn County Correctional Center because of pending testimony in a drug trial has filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office and federal officials.

Ethan Lee Palmer, 48, formerly of Waterloo, said Johnny Blahnik Church and another inmate attacked him at the request of Justin Michael Buehler in May 2022, weeks before Palmer was to take the stand for the government in Buehler’s meth trial.

Palmer, who was awaiting trial, said he should have been separated from inmates who had already been convicted.

“Mr. Blahnik had exhibited extreme violence and was not a pre-trial detainee. Palmer, a material witness and informant, should never have been moved to a pod with Drew Blahnik,” Palmer wrote in his pro-se suit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

Pro-se means he filed the lawsuit on his own behalf.

Johnny Blahnik Church, also known as Drew Alan Blahnik, had been convicted of second-degree murder for killing and burying Chris Bagley in 2018. After his murder conviction, Blahnik remained at the Linn County jail — located on an island in the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids — awaiting the outcome of federal gun charges for a .40-caliber Glock pistol found during the murder investigation.

Palmer was dragged out of a cell block bathroom, punched, kicked and beaten with a metal lunch tray on May 27, according to court records. His injuries included a broken nose, two broken orbital bones, a torn retina, chipped teeth and a broken knee, court records state. He was treated at a Cedar Rapids hospital and then transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

In a letter to Palmer’s wife, Linn County Sherriff Brian Gardner wrote his office wasn’t advised of any “no contacts” between Palmer and his attacker. He said jail staff didn’t witness the assault and responded within three minutes of Palmer pressing his call button.

Authorities have charged Blahnik with willful injury and witness tampering in the attack.

Buehler, also of Oelwein, was convicted of methamphetamine charges at trial in June. He is currently awaiting sentencing.