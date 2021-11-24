Witness: Defendant had threatened to kill before fatal fire

WATERLOO -- Hours before a fatal house fire killed a 9-year-old and his mother, Denise Susanna O’Brien was threatening to kill everyone in the home, according to a friend.
O’Brien, 45, of Waterloo, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the 2018 blaze that killed Jaykwon Sallis and 32-year-old Ashley Smith on Dawson Street.
Prosecutors allege O’Brien was upset that her boyfriend, Willie Traymone Phillips, was seeing Teryn Netz, who also lived at the home, and set the fire in the early morning hours of April 22, 2021.
Hours before the fire, around 1 a.m., O’Brien had been at the house and became involved in a scuffle with Phillips and Netz.
When she left, O’Brien talked about killing people at the house, according to Charles “Chuck” Newman, 35, who drove her home after the 1 a.m. confrontation and testified on Tuesday.
“She said that she should go up there and kill everyone at the house,” Newman, who is currently living in a Mississippi care facility, told jurors through video conference testimony.
O’Brien made statements about harming herself three or four times as he drove her home, and she talked about killing others only once, according to Newman’s account.
Newman said he didn’t take the threats seriously.
“When she said it, I didn’t give much thought to it because we had been drinking, and she was upset, and I thought she was blowing off steam, just saying things,” Newman said. “I never thought she would have acted upon what she was saying.”
He said he later told police about O’Brien’s statements about harming herself but not about the threats to kill others.
“I did not see Denise burn the house down, and at the time she was my friend. So saying this I kind of felt like I was betraying her,” Newman said.
A Waterloo police officer guards at 536 Dawson St. where a fire claimed the lives of a child and a woman in April 2018 in Waterloo.
Courier file photo
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Wendy Samuelson, Newman said he didn’t tell investigators of the statements about killing others until after he was in jail on unrelated charges.
He said he had hoped to get probation for the information he provided, but there was never a deal for his testimony.
Authorities said they found a large fire on the front porch of 536 Dawson St., and a smaller fire on the back steps. Samples from the back steps tested positive for gasoline.
O’Brien denied being in the area of the house at the time of the fire, but prosecutors allege she was spotted at the Broadway Street Kwik Star -- about a block away from the house -- as fire engines were headed to the fire.
Closing arguments in the trial are scheduled for Monday.
Denise O'Brien murder trial, November 2021
Still image from a surveillance video of Denise O'Brien talking with Investigator Jeff Tyler on April 23, 2018.
A person identified by police as Denise O'Brien in a surveillance video at Kwik Star on Broadway Street on the morning of April 22, 2021.
A person identified by police as Denise O'Brien in a surveillance video at Kwik Star on Broadway Street on the morning of April 22, 2021.
A person identified by police as Denise O'Brien in a surveillance video at the MidAmerican Energy building on Fairview Avenue on the morning of April 22, 2021.
Teryn Netz testified Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, that she was burned on the arm and back escaping an April 2018 fire at 536 Dawson St.
Investigator Jeff Tyler with the Waterloo Police Department said Denise O'Brien denied being in the area of Dawson Street at the time of the fire.
Officer T.J. Frein with the Waterloo Police Department said Denise O'Brien was seen on surveillance videos about a block from the fatal Dawson Street fire as fire trucks were racing to the scene.
Willie Traymone Phillips points as he identifies Denise Susanna O'Brien in court on Thursday Nov. 18, 2021. O'Brien is on trial for murder in a fatal 2018 house fire. Philips is currently in prison on unrelated charges.
Jeff Reinitz
Denise Susanna O'Brien, center, talks with defense attorneys during a break in trial on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Assistant County Attorney James Katcher shows jurors a photograph of Denise Susanna O'Brien from 2018 during trial on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Deputy Medical Examiner Jonathan Thompson testified that Ashley Smith and Jaykwon Sallis died of smoke inhalation with thermal injuries in at 2018 house fire during trial on Thursday Nov. 18, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Stephanie Yocca, a criminalist with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, testified that sample from the charred back stairs to 536 Dawson St. tested positive for gasoline.
Jeff Reinitz
Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, holds charred floorboards collected as evidence in 2018 fire on Dawson Street that killed two people.
Jeff Reinitz
Former Waterloo Fire Marshal Chris Ferguson, left, currently with the Rochester, Minn., Fire Department, and Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams on Wednesday examine evidence collected at a 2018 fire on Dawson Street that killed two people.
Jeff Reinitz
Former Waterloo Fire Marshal Chris Ferguson, currently with the Rochester, Minn., Fire Department, testifies Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, about a 2018 fire on Dawson Street that killed two people.
Jeff Reinitz
A fire department ladder marks the second-story bedroom window where a 12-year-old girl jumped to escape a fatal fire at 536 Dawson St. on April 22, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
A fire department ladder marks the second-story bedroom window where a 12-year-old girl jumped to escape a fatal fire at 536 Dawson St. on April 22, 2021.
Defense attorney Trevor Andersen said the state's case relies on imagination during opening statements on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Denise O'Brien during a break in trial on Wednesday.
County Attorney Brian Williams said Denise O'Brien was filled with jealously and rage when she set fire to a Dawson Street home in April 2018.
Jeff Reinitz
Denise O'Brien listens to testimony during trial on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Jeff Reinitz
Jaykwon Sallis
Denise Susanna O'Brien made an initial appearance in court on two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. She is accused of setting the fire that killed Ashley Smith and Jaykwon Sallis in April.
Denise Susanna O'Brien
Denise Susanna O'Brien made an initial appearance in court Tuesday.
Denise Susanna O'Brien made an initial appearance in court on two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday. She is accused of setting the fire that killed Ashley Smith and Jaykwon Sallis in April.
