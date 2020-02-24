WITH NAMES: Forums scheduled to meet Waterloo police chief candidates

WATERLOO – Residents will get a chance to meet the four finalists for the job of the city’s police chief in a pair of events this week.

Finalists include two current officers with the Waterloo Police Department --- Maj. Joe Leibold and Lt. Corbin Payne.

There are also two outside candidates --- Wayne Hudson, a captain with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Omaha, Neb.; and Joel Fitzgerald, a former Fort Worth, Texas, police chief.

Two candidates will be at the Law-Reddington Galleries at the Waterloo Center for the Arts on Tuesday, and two others are scheduled for the same location on Wednesday.

City officials said Payne will be on at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday followed by Fitzgerald at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday will be Leibold at 5:30 p.m. followed by Hudson at 6:30 p.m.

The candidates are trying for the position left open with the retirement of Chief Dan Trelka.

