WATERLOO – One man was injured when he was shot while walking home from a friend’s home early Friday.

Stephen Jay Quail, 32, was in the area of Grant Avenue and Randolph Street around 2:50 a.m. Friday when he passed two people. Words were exchanged, and one of the people pulled out a gun and began firing, police said. Witnesses reported hearing three gunshots.

Quail was struck in the leg, and a second bullet grazed his back, according to police.

The gunman ran off before police arrived.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Quail to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center for treatment, and his injuries aren’t considered life threatening, according to police.

