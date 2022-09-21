Wisconsin woman traveled to Waterloo to obtain painkillers under fake name

WATERLOO — A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after she allegedly went to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in an attempt to score painkillers.

Waterloo police arrested Rebecca Sue Jenkins, 44, of Independence, Wis., on Sunday on a charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Bond was set at $25,000.

Authorities allege Jenkins arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and checked herself in under the name “Sophie” with a shoulder injury.

She didn’t have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications in an attempt to obtain other prescriptions. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for pain, according to court records.

Security stopped Jenkins when she left the hospital and attempted to drive off with two small children in her vehicle. She eventually admitted she used a false name, records state.

Court records allege she has 17 other counts of fraudulently attempting to get prescription drugs by using false information in Wisconsin.

In 2021, she allegedly attempted to pick up oxycodone under three different names from an Eau Claire, Wis., pharmacy, according to media accounts. She also allegedly showed up at emergency rooms in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Mauston claiming she had been thrown from a horse to get medication.







