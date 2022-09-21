 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wisconsin woman traveled to Waterloo to obtain painkillers under fake name

WATERLOO — A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after she allegedly went to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in an attempt to score painkillers.

Waterloo police arrested Rebecca Sue Jenkins, 44, of Independence, Wis., on Sunday on a charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. Bond was set at $25,000.

Rebecca Sue Jenkins

Authorities allege Jenkins arrived at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital and checked herself in under the name “Sophie” with a shoulder injury.

She didn’t have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications in an attempt to obtain other prescriptions. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for pain, according to court records.

National Overdose Deaths Involving Any Opioid 1999-2020

The figure above is a bar and line graph showing the total number of U.S. overdose deaths involving any opioid from 1999 to 2020. Any opioid includes prescription opioids (natural and semi-synthetic opioids and methadone), heroin and synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl). Opioid-involved overdose deaths rose from 21,088 in 2010 to 47,600 in 2017 and remained steady in 2018 with 46,802 deaths. This was followed by a significant increase through 2020 to 68,630 overdose deaths. The bars are overlaid by lines showing the number of deaths by gender from 1999 to 2020 (Source: CDC WONDER).

Security stopped Jenkins when she left the hospital and attempted to drive off with two small children in her vehicle. She eventually admitted she used a false name, records state.

Court records allege she has 17 other counts of fraudulently attempting to get prescription drugs by using false information in Wisconsin.

In 2021, she allegedly attempted to pick up oxycodone under three different names from an Eau Claire, Wis., pharmacy, according to media accounts. She also allegedly showed up at emergency rooms in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Mauston claiming she had been thrown from a horse to get medication.



