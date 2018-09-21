ARLINGTON -- Early Thursday, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office took a report of a vehicle that was in the ditch half submerged in a flooded field at 60th Street and C Ave just outside of Arlington.
Once deputies arrived they found the vehicle, however the occupants had fled the scene.
At 5:55 a.m., deputies took another call in Arlington of a stolen vehicle. During that investigation investigators learned that two males had knocked on a door of a rural residence and provided the home owners with a false story. They were taken in, given dry clothing, and then drove to a local store where the men were picked up by a female.
Later that day, deputies found Seth James Rickman, 18, and Devin Glen Schultz, 22 both of La Crosse, Wis., in a dorm room of a University of Iowa.
With the help of the University of Iowa police, they were detained and later taken into custody by Fayette County Deputies and transported back to the Fayette County Jail.
It was also found that both Schultz and Rickman are on probation out of Wisconsin and Rickman had an arrest warrant for a probation violation. Schultz was charged with operation of a motor vehicle without owner's consent, an aggravated misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain control, driving with no driver's license and no insurance, accident related.
Rickman was charged with aid and abet to operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections is working on getting criminal holds on both men and will extradite them back to Wisconsin once the defendants are released from custody.
