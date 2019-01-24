WAUKON -- Waukon Police arrested a Wisconsin man Wednesday in a burglary investigation.
Ricky L. Arentz, 47, of De Soto, Wis., faces charges of third-degree burglary, driving without a license, possession of methamphetamine (third or subsequent offense), possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said that at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, they received a report of an active burglary at 303 Fourth Ave. SW in Waukon. He was arrested for the burglary charge then, and after a search warrant was obtained on his vehicle, the additional drug charges were leveled.
Waukon Police were assisted by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Clayton County K-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.