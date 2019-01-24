Try 1 month for 99¢
Ricky L. Arentz

WAUKON -- Waukon Police arrested a Wisconsin man Wednesday in a burglary investigation.

Ricky L. Arentz, 47, of De Soto, Wis., faces charges of third-degree burglary, driving without a license, possession of methamphetamine (third or subsequent offense), possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police said that at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, they received a report of an active burglary at 303 Fourth Ave. SW in Waukon. He was arrested for the burglary charge then, and after a search warrant was obtained on his vehicle, the additional drug charges were leveled.

Waukon Police were assisted by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office and the Clayton County K-9.

