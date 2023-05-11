CEDAR FALLS — A Wisconsin man serving time for break-ins at big box retailers and electronics stores across the Midwest has now been charged with hitting the Cedar Falls Target store in 2019.

Carl Williams Carter, 40, of Madison, was booked at the Black Hawk County Jail on charges of first-degree theft and third-degree burglary Tuesday. Bond was set at $15,000.

Authorities allege Carter and another person broke out a glass door at Target on Viking Plaza Drive in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, 2019. They spent about an hour inside the establishment, breaking into secured areas with pry bars and bolt cutters and loading electronics into hockey bags.

In all, they fled with $15,304 worth of merchandise, according to investigators.

Ten days later, Carter was detained as part of an investigation into a burglary to an electronics store in Wauwatosa, Wis. Inside his car, authorities found hockey bags, tools and a list of electronics stores, including the Cedar Falls location, according to court records.

Cell phones inside the vehicle also showed GPS information linking them to the Cedar Falls store at the time of the break-in, records state.

As a result of the investigation, Carter and another Wisconsin man, Ahmeeshadye Curtis, were indicted on federal fraud charges in connection with burglaries to a number of stores in November and December 2019 including: Sam’s Club in Janesville, Wis.; U.S. Cellular in Janesville, Wis.; U.S. Cellular in Creston, Iowa; Target in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; Target in Minnetonka, Minn.; Xfinity in Woodbury, Minn.; and U.S. Cellular in Wauwatosa, Wis.

Curtis was sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison, and Carter was sentenced to two years and a half years. They were also ordered to pay $133,000 in restitution.

At sentencing in U.S. District Court for Wisconsin’s Western District in Madison , Judge James Peterson described the burglaries as “high-level property crimes” and emphasized the impact the crimes had not only on the owners of the stores, but on the workers of the stores who no longer felt that they worked at a safe and secure location.

Court records allege the two are members of the Ganger Disciples street gang and have several prior criminal convictions.

Safest cities in America 2023: Violent crime rate increases drive per capita cost of crime Safest cities in America 2023: Violent crime rate increases drive per capita cost of crime The 15 Safest Cities in America The 15 Most Dangerous Cities Methodology