QUASQUETON – A Wisconsin man has been arrested for breaking into a Quasqueton tavern and trying to force his way into other businesses in the town in November 2018.
Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies arrested Eric Todd Hall, 43, of Eau Claire, on Oct. 2 on warrants for third-degree burglary, attempted burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft.
You have free articles remaining.
Authorities allege Hall broke into Wolfey’s Wapsi Out Back Bar and Grill on Nov. 2 and pried open a wall-mounted juke box to remove money. He also allegedly tried to force open the American Legion Hall and Quasky Mart. Deputies were alerted when he triggered an alarm at the convenience store, but he fled before authorities arrived.
Hall is currently in prison for burglaries in Delaware and Lyon counties. He was convicted of breaking into the Sports Center restaurant in Larchwood and Wolfey's Bar in Hopkinton where he pried a safe from the floor and raided a juke box and gaming machines in November 2018 and damaging an Altoona police car when he was arrested in January 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.