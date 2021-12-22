Winthrop man sentenced to prison in sex abuse investigation

INDEPENDENCE – A former Independence man has been sentenced to prison for abusing a girl over a period of years.

Matthew Glenn Barth, 36, of Winthrop, was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on three counts of lascivious acts with a child during a Tuesday hearing in Buchanan County District Court.

After his prison time, Barth will have to register as a sex offender, and he will be on probation for life. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Authorities allegedly Barth sexually abused a girl under age 12 on numerous occasions between 2015 and 2019. The child disclosed the abuse during a 2020 interview at the child protection center at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Barth was arrested for several counts of second-degree sexual abuse in September 2020. He entered an Alford plea -- not admitting guilt but acknowledging he faced a conviction if the matter went to trial -- to reduced charges of lascivious acts as part of an agreement with prosecutors, according to court records.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.