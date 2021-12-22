 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
alert top story

Winthrop man sentenced to prison in sex abuse investigation

buchanan county sheriff's office

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office

 JEFF REINITZ

INDEPENDENCE – A former Independence man has been sentenced to prison for abusing a girl over a period of years.

Matthew Glenn Barth, 36, of Winthrop, was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on three counts of lascivious acts with a child during a Tuesday hearing in Buchanan County District Court.

Matthew Glenn Barth

Matthew Glenn Barth

After his prison time, Barth will have to register as a sex offender, and he will be on probation for life. He was also ordered to pay restitution.

Authorities allegedly Barth sexually abused a girl under age 12 on numerous occasions between 2015 and 2019. The child disclosed the abuse during a 2020 interview at the child protection center at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Barth was arrested for several counts of second-degree sexual abuse in September 2020. He entered an Alford plea -- not admitting guilt but acknowledging he faced a conviction if the matter went to trial -- to reduced charges of lascivious acts as part of an agreement with prosecutors, according to court records.

People are also reading…

5 months for $5
0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biggest cluster of 'rogue planets' just discovered wandering around space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News