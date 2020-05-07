Winneshiek Co. investigating burglaries
Winneshiek Co. investigating burglaries

DECORAH -- Winneshiek County has seen a recent increase in burglaries and thefts, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The incidents have primarily occurred in rural areas (residential and business).

Officials did not release any further details, but want to warn residents to remember to lock vehicles and buildings.

"The Sheriff’s Office is aggressively investigating these cases," deputies announced on Facebook.

