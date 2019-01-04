Try 1 month for 99¢
winneshiek county sheriff logo
WINNESHEIK COUNTY -- A couple from Decorah and Ames were arrested Thursday on burglary charges for allegedly living in a Winneshiek County home without permission.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said they received a report Jan. 3 from the owner of a house on 133rd Avenue in Glenwood Township that someone was possibly staying at that house without his permission.

Deputies arrived at the home and found Francis Gorla, 40, of Decorah, and Marcie Reed, 37, of Ames staying at the house, according to the sheriff's office.

Both were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, a felony. They were also removed from the residence, according to the sheriff's office.

Gorla was also cited for no insurance or registration of a motor vehicle.

