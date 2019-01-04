DECORAH -- A couple from Decorah and Ames were arrested Thursday on burglary charges for allegedly living in a Winneshiek County home without permission.
The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office said they received a report Jan. 3 from the owner of a house on 133rd Avenue in Glenwood Township that someone was possibly staying at that house without his permission.
Deputies arrived at the home and found Francis Gorla, 40, of Decorah, and Marcie Reed, 37, of Ames, staying at the house, according to the sheriff's office.
Both were arrested and charged with third-degree burglary, a felony. They were also removed from the residence, according to the sheriff's office.
Gorla was also cited for no insurance or registration of a motor vehicle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.