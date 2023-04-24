WATERLOO — Taking the stand to defend against murder charges, Robert Lee Williams Jr. on Monday admitted he shot Vincent Hemenway at a garage behind an Adrian Street home in 2020.

But Williams, 34, denied he, his brother and someone named “D” were in the neighborhood to rob a nearby drug house on Dearborn Avenue.

And he denied the shooting happened when he was trying to rob Hemenway and three others who were working on a shovel-head Harley Davidson across the street.

Instead, he said Hemenway and other had called him racial slurs.

“I felt threatened, and I felt like they was about to bum rush me. … It happened so fast as I was grabbing for my firearm he came lunging,” Williams told jurors on Monday as evidence in his trial wrapped up in Black Hawk County District Court.

According to Williams’ account in the courtroom, he had agreed to collect on a $3,500 drug debt for someone he didn’t really know. He said he was to keep $2,500 in cash and turn over $1,000 plus drugs found at the Dearborn home.

He admitted be brought a pistol, but he denied they had planned to use force when they arrived at the Dearborn Avenue house shortly before midnight in August 2020. He admitted he wore a surgical facemask that night, but he said it was because it was during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The mask was normal because it was during COVID, we was allowed to have a COVID mask,” Williams said.

He denied he was wearing blue surgical gloves that witnesses had identified – and the police later recovered near the scene – because he had an injury to his right wrist.

Williams told jurors that they waited near the house and eventually decided to leave because the lights weren’t on. On the way out, they passed the Adrian Street garage where Hemenway and three others were fixing a motorcycle.

He told jurors he asked to borrow a lighter. Hemenway volunteered, and a man who was with Williams – who he identified as “D,” last name unknown – grabbed for the lighter.

“He didn’t like the way D grabbed to the light,” he said. According to Williams’ account, Hemenway said, “I said you could use it, not snatch it, (N-word).”

He claims he told “D” they should just leave and started walking away.

Williams said Hemenway responded “That’s right. Black lives don’t matter. All lives do, monkey.”

He said he responded, “Move around with the racist s---.” Hemenway then threated to "beat his ass up and down the street." He said another person in the garage began to reach for something and others started coming out of the garage.

“I began to reach for my weapon, drawing it, because I felt they were about to attack me,” he said. Williams said he thought showing the pistol would de-escalate the situation – to scare them off – and he said Hemenway lunged for him from a few feet away.

He began firing with his left hand.

“I felt I was defending myself. … I was provoked as far as racial slurs. At the time, a lot of things was going on with Black Lives Matter,” Williams said. He said he was afraid they would overpower him, take his gun.

His testimony was at odds with what he had told investigators only days after the fatal shooting, when he gave a police interview in an apparent attempt to distance his then-girlfriend – Ana Berinobis-McLemore – from robbery charges.

During the 2020 interview, Williams recounted how he went to the garage after passing the Dearborn Avenue house as part of a plan to collect money.

He told investigators there wasn’t a robbery, but he went on to say people in the garage weren’t cooperating with him.

“My intention was to not let nobody get hurt. But the person did have his own weapon on him, they got a beam on it. When nobody cooperated, things got a little iffy. That’s when people got hurt,” Williams said.

The account he gave to police didn’t mention any racial slurs.

“I said everybody to one side of the room. No, it didn’t work like that. People tried to attack me. … I said just please put your hands up. … I said one more time, I’m going to ask you one more time,” Williams told police investigators.

“The person wasn’t going to listen to me when I was trying to rob them. That’s how it happened,” he told police.

In earlier testimony, police said they searched the garage and the Adrian Street home following the shooting and didn’t find any guns.

Photos: Homicide Aug. 15, 2020 081820jr-adrian-homicide-1 081620jr-homicide-search-1 081620jr-homicide-search-2 081620jr-homicide-search-3 081620jr-homicide-search-4 040622jr-robbery-trial-2 040622jr-robbery-trial-1 040622jr-robbery-trial-3 040622jr-robbery-trial-4 040622jr-robbery-trial-5 040722jr-robbery-trial-1 040722jr-robbery-trial-3 040822jr-robbery-verdict-1 042023jr-williams-trial-1 042023jr-williams-trial-4 042023jr-williams-trial-3 042023jr-williams-trial-2 042023jr-williams-trial-5 041923jr-williams-trial-2 041923jr-williams-trial-1 041923jr-williams-trial-3 041923jr-williams-trial-4 042123jr-williams-trial-4 042123jr-williams-trial-1 042123jr-williams-trial-2 042123jr-williams-trial-3 042423jr-williams-trial-1 042423jr-williams-trial-2