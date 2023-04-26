WATERLOO — A Waterloo man accused of killing a man during a robbery in a garage in August 2020 has been found guilty of a lesser charge.

Robert Lee Williams Jr., 34, had been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Vincent Hemenway, 49.

Jurors deliberated into Wednesday afternoon until finding Williams guilty of voluntary manslaughter, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison with no mandatory minimum.

Williams glanced back at his family and dabbed at tears when he heard the verdict surrounded by defense attorneys Matthew Hoffey and Kimberly DePalma.

Some of Hemenway’s relatives walked out of the courtroom.

During the five-day trial, prosecutors alleged Williams and his brother attempted to rob Hemenway and three of his friends as they worked on a motorcycle in a garage behind an Adrian Street home in August 2020, mistaking them for a neighbor they had targeted.

Hemenway was shot in the head and chest when he reached for Williams’ pistol.

Williams later admitted to the shooting in a police interview. On the stand at trial, he told a different account, claiming the men in the garage taunted him with racial slurs, threatened to assault him and attempted rush him.

During trial, the defense had asked jurors to acquit Williams on the grounds of self-defense, or in the alternative, find him guilty of something other than murder.

Williams’ brother, Ralpheal Rashee Williams, was convicted of robbery during an earlier trial and sentenced to prison.

Sentencing for Robert Lee Williams Jr. will be at a later date, and he faces other charges in unrelated incidents.

Trials are tentatively scheduled for May for an Aug. 2, 2020, shootout on Argyle Street where two people were injured; a July 31, 2020, incident where he is accused of shooting a man in the face on West Sixth Street; and a July 26, 2020, incident where he was found with a gun during a traffic stop on Monroe Street.

