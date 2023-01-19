Wife arrested for attempted murder in sword attack

HAWKEYE --- A rural Hawkeye woman has been arrested for allegedly attacking her husband with a sword.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a 911 call at the P Avenue home at about 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They found a man with serious lacerations to his face and the back of his head on the bathroom floor. One of the injuries had cut through an eye socket, according to court records.

The man’s wife, Kim Renee Cannon, 58, was found covered in blood sitting on the kitchen floor, according to court records. Next to her were two bloody swords.

Gunderson Ambulance crews took the husband to Gunderson medical center in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, with what deputies described as life-threatening injuries.

A witness told police the two had been involved in an altercation, and the wife left the room and then returned, striking the husband in the back of the head until he fell to the floor, records state. She then left the room and returned with another sword and began hitting him in the face.

Kim Cannon was arrested for attempted murder and taken to the Fayette County Jail.

Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.