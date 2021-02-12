Westgate man arrested in Thursday chase through Black Hawk, Buchanan counties

WATERLOO – A Westgate man who led officers on a chase through two counties during a snow storm on Thursday has been charged with burglary.

Authorities were looking for Bryan Lee Rodas, 43, in connection with a Thursday morning burglary in Westgate where several firearms were stolen, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodas was found later that day at the Isle Hotel Casino in Waterloo, and when officers attempted to approach him, he fled in a pickup truck, heading east on Highway 20. The pursuit continued into Buchanan County at high speeds and came to an end just east of Independence.

Rodas was detained, and officers found meth, firearms and cash in the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Rodas was charged with first-degree burglary, stalking, possession of meth and two counts of violation of a restraining order.

Court records show Rodas is awaiting trial on felony domestic assault with strangulation and obstruction of emergency communications charges in connection with a Feb. 6 incident at his home.

