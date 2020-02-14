West Union woman faces drug charges following traffic stop
West Union woman faces drug charges following traffic stop

Summer Luster

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CLAYTON COUNT SHERIFF

GUNDER-- A West Union woman faces charges following a traffic stop in Clayton County Wednesday afernoon.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Summer Luster, 32, of West Union, on Gunder Road near 190th Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Prairie du Chien (Wis.) Police Department’s K-9 unit responded to assist.

K-9 Rico conducted an open air sniff on the vehicle indicating the presence of a controlled substance. The vehicle was towed to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office where deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 29 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and nearly $4,000 in suspected drug-related currency.

Luster was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a Class B felony. She is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail on $25,000 cash bond. If convicted, Luster faces a maximum sentence of 25 year in prison.

