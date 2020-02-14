West Union woman faces drug charges following traffic stop

GUNDER-- A West Union woman faces charges following a traffic stop in Clayton County Wednesday afernoon.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle operated by Summer Luster, 32, of West Union, on Gunder Road near 190th Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, the Prairie du Chien (Wis.) Police Department’s K-9 unit responded to assist.
You have free articles remaining.
K-9 Rico conducted an open air sniff on the vehicle indicating the presence of a controlled substance. The vehicle was towed to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office where deputies obtained a search warrant for the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 29 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and nearly $4,000 in suspected drug-related currency.
Luster was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a Class B felony. She is currently being held in the Clayton County Jail on $25,000 cash bond. If convicted, Luster faces a maximum sentence of 25 year in prison.
Mugshot Gallery for February 2020
Mugshot Gallery for February 2020
Here are the mugshots The Courier has received for February 2020 for arrests and recent trial updates.
This is not a complete list. An arrest does not imply guilt or a conviction. Click the link below each name for more information on the crime(s) the accused was arrested for. (If the links are no longer accompanying the mugshot, put the name into our search bar at the top for the most recent articles.)