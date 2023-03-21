WEST UNION — A West Union woman has been arrested for prostitution.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jenna Beth McLaury, 30, on Tuesday for two counts of prostitution, a misdemeanor. She was released from jail pending trial.

Court records allege McLaury had an online account advertising sexual acts. She is accused of twice having sex in exchange for money – once at a West Union apartment and once near a West Union area park.

The charges come two months after three Oelwein residents were arrested for prostitution-related offenses that occurred in Winneshiek County.

Trent Jason Fitzpatrick, 52, was charged with pimping, a felony. Nicole Leanne Burgos, 29, and Ashley Lyn Rochford, 38, were arrested for two counts of prostitution.

Court records indicate bank officials became suspicious about financial transactions and alerted authorities, who set up a sting operation in January.

Rochford pleaded and was sentenced to probation. Cases for Fitzpatrick and Burgos remain pending in court.

