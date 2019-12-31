{{featured_button_text}}

WEST UNION – A West Union man who sold a gun to an undercover officer and tossed another pistol and a bag of meth from a window during a 2019 raid has been sentenced to prison.

Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Gilbert Lopez Jr., 33, formerly of Cresco, to two years in prison on charges of two counts of unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm and one count of selling a stolen firearm during a Monday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.

His prison time will be followed by two years of supervised release.

During sentencing, Lopez’s defense attorney portrayed him as a hard worker whose life went off track when he started using methamphetamine.

Court records allege Lopez cleaned a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun that had been used to kill Zoanne Fullhart in Cresco in February 2018 after others brought him the weapon. Her husband, Brian Fullhart, was later convicted of murder in her death.

Lopez was charged with selling a stolen .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol in April and throwing a Cobra .380-caliber derringer handgun out a window days later when authorities searched his house. Court records allege he used marijuana and meth.

Photos: Brian Fullhart murder trial

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments