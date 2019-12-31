WEST UNION – A
West Union man who sold a gun to an undercover officer and tossed another pistol and a bag of meth from a window during a 2019 raid has been sentenced to prison.
Judge C.J. Williams sentenced Gilbert Lopez Jr., 33, formerly of Cresco, to two years in prison on charges of two counts of unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm and one count of selling a stolen firearm during a Monday hearing in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
His prison time will be followed by two years of supervised release.
During sentencing, Lopez’s defense attorney portrayed him as a hard worker whose life went off track when he started using methamphetamine.
Court records allege Lopez cleaned a 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun that had been used to kill Zoanne Fullhart in Cresco in February 2018 after others brought him the weapon. Her husband,
Brian Fullhart, was later convicted of murder in her death.
Lopez was charged with selling a stolen .40-caliber Smith and Wesson pistol in April and throwing a Cobra .380-caliber derringer handgun out a window days later when authorities searched his house. Court records allege he used marijuana and meth.
Photos: Brian Fullhart murder trial
082819jr-fullhart-5
Jo Olson, mother of Zoanne Fullhart, reads her statement to Brian Fullhart on Wednesday. Brian Fullhart was convicted in the death of his wife in Howard County District Court.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer
082819jr-fullhart-2
Judge Linda Fangman said the crime was nothing short of an execution that warranted life in prison for Brian Fullhart of Cresco. Fullhart was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer
082819jr-fullhart-3
Brian Fullhart, 35, glances back at his wife's relatives prior to sentences on Wednesday.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff
082819jr-fullhart-4
Brian Fullhart, 35, at center with attorney Matthew Hoffey, awaits transport from the Howard County District courtroom following sentencing Wednesday in Cresco.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff
072519jr-fullhart-mom-react
Jo Olson, in black, the mother of murder victim Zoanne Fullhart, reacts to her former son-in-law's conviction Thursday of first-degree murder in the death of Zoanne. A Howard County jury deliberated less than two hours before convicting him in her shooting death.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072519jr-courtroom-reaction
The courtroom gallery reacts to the first-degree murder conviction of Brian Fullhart, standing at far left, on Thursday in Howard County District Court in Cresco. Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, was convicted of killing his wife, Zoanne, in February 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072519jr-zoe-fullhart-mom
Jo Olson, in front in black, the mother of Zoanne Fullhart, 34, reacts to the verdict of Brian Fullhart in the killing of her daughter on Feb. 28, 2018. Fullhart faces life in prison after being convicted by first-degree murder.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072519jr-fullhart-convicted
Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, is led away from the Howard County Courthouse Thursday after he was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Zoanne Fullhart on Feb. 28, 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072519jr-fullhart-convicted-2
Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, center, is led away from the Howard County Courthouse in Cresco on Thursday afternoon after being convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, Zoanne Fullhart.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072519jr-fullhart-convicted-3
Brian Fullhart, 35, at left, is shown in the moments after a Howard County jury convicted him Thursday of first-degree murder in the killing of his wife in 2018. At right is his attorney, Matthew Hoffey.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072519jr-scott-brown
Scott Brown, assistant Attorney General, who is prosecuting the first-degree murder case against Brian Fullhart, told the Howard County District Court jury Thursday that Fullhart killed his wife in February 2018 because he was angry.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072519jr-matthew-hoffey
Matthew Hoffey, defense attorney for murder defendant Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, said in closing arguments Thursday that psychosis prevented Fullhart from having the intent to kill his wife, Zoanne, in February 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072519jr-fullhart-interview
Brian Fullhart, standing, demonstrates to an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent how he shot his wife, Zoanne Fullhart, 34, in February 2018 in Cresco. Brian Fullhart is standing trial in Howard County District Court for first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072519jr-fullhart-trial-gallery
The family of Zoanne 'Zoe" Fullhart exits a Howard County District Court courtroom Thursday during a break in the first-degree murder trial of Fullhart's husband, Brian Fullart, 35, seated near the window. Zoanne Fullhart was shot to death in February 2018 in Cresco.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072419jr-james-dennert
Psychiatrist Dr. James Dennert testifies at Brian Allen Fullhart's murder trial Wednesday in Cresco. Fullhart is accused of killing his wife, Zoanne Fullhart, in February 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072419jr-fullhart-testifies-2
Murder defendant Brian Fullhart, 35, testifies in his first-degree murder trial Wednesday in Howard County District Court in Cresco.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072419jr-fullhart-testifies-1
Murder defendant Brian Fullhart, 35, reacts to testimony in his first-degree murder trial Wednesday in Howard County District Court in Cresco.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072419hr-fullhart-testifies-4
Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, took the stand in his own defense Wednesday in his first-degree murder trial in Howard County District Court. He is accused of the death of his wife, Zoanne Fullhart, in February 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
072419jr-fullhart-testifies-3
Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, took the stand in his own defense Wednesday in his first-degree murder trial in Howard County District Court. He is accused of the death of his wife, Zoanne Fullhart, in February 2018.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
072219jr-fullhart-4.jpg
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation DNA expert Sabrina Seehafer said Zoanne “Zoe” Fullhart’s blood was found on her husband’s hands.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer
072219jr-fullhart-3.jpg
Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, is shown during a break in his first-degree murder trial on Monday in Howard County District Court. He is standing trial for the shooting death of his wife, Zoanne Fullhart, in February 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff
072219jr-fullhart-2.jpg
Assistant Attorney General Scott Brown, left, questions Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Criminalist Victor Murillo about the operation of a 9mm pistol during the first-degree murder trial of Brian Fullhart in Cresco on Monday.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff
072219jr-fullhart-1.jpg
Victor Murillo, a criminalist with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, explains features on fired casings during the first-degree murder trial of Brian Fullhart, 35, Monday in Cresco.
JEFF REINITZ, Courier Staff Writer
071919jr-fullhart-interview
This is a still photo taken from a video inside an interview room as Brian Fullhart, left, is interrogated by DCI agent Scott Reger. Fullhart, 35, is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Zoanne Fullhart in February 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071919jr-still-video-1
This is a still photo taken from a video inside an interview room as Brian Fullhart, left, is interrogated by DCI agent Scott Reger. Fullhart, 35, is on trial for first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Zoanne Fullhart in February 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071919jr-michelle-cattilier
Associate Medical Examiner Michelle Cattilier testified Friday that Zoanne Fullhart died of a contact gunshot wound to the head. Fullhart's husband, Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, is standing trial for first-degree murder in her February 2018 death.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071919jr-fullhart-scott-reger
Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent Scott Reger displays the gun used to kill Zoanne Fullhart in February 2018 in Cresco.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071919jr-fullhart-trial-day-2
Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, listens to testimony Friday in his first-degree murder trial in Howard County District Court. Fullhart is accused of killing his wife, Zoe, in February 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071919jr-thomas-williams
Iowa State Patrol trooper Thomas Williams testifies to trying to negotiate with murder defendant Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, during Fullhart's first-degree murder trial Friday in Howard County District Court.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071919jr-linda-fangman
Judge Linda Fangman, left, is overseeing the jury trial of Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, standing trial on first-degree murder for the shooting death of his wife, Zoe, in Feburary 2018.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071919jr-schoeberl-fullhart
Howard County Attorney Kevin Schoeberl, right, talks with Judge Linda Fangman during the Brian Fullhart murder trial Friday in Howard County District Court.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071819jr-brian-fullhart-trial-willie
Torrey Willie testifies he saw Brian Fullhart shoot Zoanne Fullhart during Brian Fullhart's first-degree murder trial in Cresco on Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ
jeff.reinitz@wcfcourier.com
071819jr-brian-fullhart-trial
Brian Fullhart, left, with defense attorney Matthew Hoffey Thursday at his first-degree murder trial in Cresco.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071819jr-fullhart-trial-hoffey
Defense attorney Matthew Hoffey said Thursday that Brian Fullhart, 35, of Cresco, was suffering from psychosis at time he shot and killed his wife, Zoanne, in February 2018. Fullhart is standing trial for first-degree murder.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071819jr-brian-fullhart-trial-block
Margaret Block recounts hearing the gunshot that killed Zoanne Fullhart during the first-degree murder trial of Brian Fullhart in Cresco on Thursday.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
071819jr-brian-fullhart-trial-luster
Summer Luster testifies Brian Fullhart had been acting bizarrely in the weeks before his wife's slaying.
JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER
Zoanne "Zoe" Fullhart
Zoanne "Zoe" Fullhart
