WEST UNION – A West Union man who had handled a murder weapon in 2018 has pleaded to federal weapons charges in connection with two other handguns.
Gilbert Lopez Jr., 33, formerly of Cresco, on Tuesday pleaded to two counts of unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm and one count of selling a stolen firearm in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids.
Authorities allege Lopez was a meth and marijuana user when he sold a stolen .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun to another person on April 15. When police searched his home, he tossed a .38 pistol from a window the following day.
You have free articles remaining.
Court records show that others had brought to Lopez the 9mm pistol that had been used kill Zoanne Fullhart in Cresco in February 2018, and Lopez allegedly used baby wipes to clean the gun before it was seized by investigators.
The case was investigated by the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.