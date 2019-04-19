{{featured_button_text}}

WEST UNION – A West Union man has been sentenced to prison after authorities found child porn on his phone.

Adam Nakluan Milambiling, 25, also known as Sara Lee, pleaded to six counts of misdemeanor sexual exploitation of a minor in Fayette County District Court and on Wednesday was sentenced to up to two years in prison with credit for time served. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

According to court records, Milambiling had been court ordered to a treatment facility, and in December 2018 a care worker reviewed his cell phone after receiving information he was using it to contact underage children. The worker found messaging apps and videos of 10- to 12-year-old boys having sexual contact with men, and she alerted authorities.

Investigators found Milambiling had a Facebook account where he portrayed himself as a 13-year-old girl name Sara Lee, court records state.

