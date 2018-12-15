WEST UNION -- A West Union man was jailed on drug charges following a search of his residence last week.
Herman L. Ronnfeldt, 53, was arrested on charges of controlled substance violation (methamphetamine), a Class B felony, failure to affix drug tax stamp, gathering where controlled substances unlawfully used, a Class D felony, possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Last Wednesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at a residence in West Union following information the deputies had received in regards to illegal narcotic activity.
he incident remains under investigation and more charges may be filed at a later time, deputies said. Assisting during the search was the West Union Police Department and Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office.
