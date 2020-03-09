West Union man arrested in 4-wheeler chase

WEST UNION – A West Union man has been arrested for allegedly leading authorities on a chase in a four wheeler.

Alexander James Jones, 21, was arrested for misdemeanor eluding and ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device.

According to court records, Jones drove a Polaris Sportsman ATV in front of the West Union police station on Highway 150 around 5:17 p.m. Sunday and then headed into the nearby Fayette County Fairgrounds.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found him on Vine Street, where he refused to pull over and ran a stop sign. Sheriff’s deputies became involved in the pursuit and caught up to the ATV near Neon Road.

Jones disappeared around Pilot Road but turned himself in about an hour later.

crime photos for 2016

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.