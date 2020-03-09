You are the owner of this article.
West Union man arrested in 4-wheeler chase
WEST UNION – A West Union man has been arrested for allegedly leading authorities on a chase in a four wheeler.

Alexander James Jones, 21, was arrested for misdemeanor eluding and ticketed for failure to obey a traffic control device.

According to court records, Jones drove a Polaris Sportsman ATV in front of the West Union police station on Highway 150 around 5:17 p.m. Sunday and then headed into the nearby Fayette County Fairgrounds.

Officers found him on Vine Street, where he refused to pull over and ran a stop sign. Sheriff’s deputies became involved in the pursuit and caught up to the ATV near Neon Road.

Jones disappeared around Pilot Road but turned himself in about an hour later.

