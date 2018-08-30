Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WAUCOMA – A West Union man has been arrested for allegedly entered a home and intimidated a woman who was sleeping.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jason David Fairchild, 44, on Friday for first-degree burglary. Bond was set at $25,000.

The arrest stems from an Aug. 13 incident where he and others allegedly entered a Second Avenue NE home around 11:30 p.m. and lifted the woman up by an injured leg and made obscene statements, according to court records.

