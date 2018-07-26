Subscribe for 33¢ / day

WATERLOO – A West Union man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a 40-minute chase in Waterloo on Wednesday night.

Robert Eugene Truesdell, 37, was arrested for eluding and driving while suspended.

According to police, a patrol officer attempted to stop a red Toyota Corolla in the area of East Fourth and Newell streets for a traffic violation around 11:24 p.m.

The driver didn’t pull over, and the chase reached speeds of up to 100 mph heading north on Highway 218 before ending in a rural soybean field, according to the police report.

0
4
0
1
1

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments