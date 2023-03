NEW HAMPTON — A West Union man has been sentenced to prison in a September chase and crash that claimed the life of his teenage son.

Curtis Allen Williams, 38, pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle, felony eluding and first-offense operating while intoxicated in Chickasaw County District Court in New Hampton on Tuesday.

He waived his right to a presentence report and was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on the homicide charge. He was also sentenced to concurrent five years for eluding and one year for operating while intoxicated.

Because he was on parole for another case at the time of the collision, he will have to serve more than 12 years before he is eligible for work release or parole. As part of the plea agreement, a charge of driving while suspended was dismissed.

He was also ordered to pay $150,000 to the victim’s estate.

The plea and sentence came just months after Williams was arrested in the fatal crash.

According to court records, a Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over Williams’s vehicle for a defective tail light on U.S. Highway 63 around 1:14 a.m. on Sept. 26.

The vehicle began to pull over but then sped off. The chase reached speeds of up to 106 mph before the vehicle lost control on a ramp near mile marker 196 and rolled. The vehicle came to a rest on its side.

The passenger, 18-year-old Jaxon Williams of Decorah, died at the scene.

Authorities found a Twisted Tea container in the vehicle and a blood test found Curtis Williams had a blood-alcohol level of .209. He was arrested in January.

Following the arrest, his parole was revoked for a 2012 kidnapping and burglary case and he was returned to prison to resume serving that sentence.

Curtis Williams still faces trial for an operating while intoxicated charge from a July 2022 traffic stop near Decorah.

