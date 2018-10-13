Try 1 month for 99¢
Nathan William Rolfes

Nathan William Rolfes

 Courtesy Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office

WEST UNION -- A West Union man who escaped from a residential facility was apprehended in Black Hawk County on Friday.

Nathan William Rolfes, 33, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Friday on Fayette County warrants for escape from custody and violating his probation, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.

Rolfes walked away from the West Union Residential Facility. It was unclear how long he had been gone.

He was booked into the Fayette County Jail on a no-bond hold.

Multimedia Reporter

Multimedia Reporter at The Courier

