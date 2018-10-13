WEST UNION -- A West Union man who escaped from a residential facility was apprehended in Black Hawk County on Friday.
Nathan William Rolfes, 33, was arrested about 1:30 a.m. Friday on Fayette County warrants for escape from custody and violating his probation, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.
Rolfes walked away from the West Union Residential Facility. It was unclear how long he had been gone.
He was booked into the Fayette County Jail on a no-bond hold.
