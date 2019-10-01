{{featured_button_text}}

WELLSBURG – A Wellsburg man has been arrested for allegedly fondling a girl in 2015 and 2016.

Jason Lynn Bakker, 46, was arrested Sept. 26 for one count each of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and indecent contact with a child, according to Grundy County sheriff’s deputies. He was later released on bond pending trial.

Court records alleged Bakker fondled a girl who was under age 12 in 2015 and 2016.

