WELLSBURG – A Wellsburg man has been arrested for allegedly fondling a girl in 2015 and 2016.
Jason Lynn Bakker, 46, was arrested Sept. 26 for one count each of second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a minor and indecent contact with a child, according to Grundy County sheriff’s deputies. He was later released on bond pending trial.
Court records alleged Bakker fondled a girl who was under age 12 in 2015 and 2016.
