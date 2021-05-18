Weekend slaying was second tragedy for Waterloo family

WATERLOO — When Dayton Matlock-Buss was shot and killed in a Waterloo neighborhood over the weekend, it was the second time in less that decade that his family lost a member to gun violence.

Waterloo police continue to investigate the early Saturday shooting on Grant Avenue that took Matlock-Buss’ life and sent two others to the hospital. Officers said neighbors called about gunfire in the area around 3:30 a.m., and they found Matlock-Buss, age 23, dead in an alley next to 1408 Grant.

No arrests have been made, and investigators are still trying to piece together the details of what happened.

Friends and relatives paid honor to Matlock-Buss with a vigil Saturday night just outside the crime scene tape, said his aunt, Latina Walker.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He had his flaws, but he was perfect for us,” Walker said.

The slaying is the second tragedy in recent years for the family.

In 2012, Matlock-Buss’s grandmother, Kay Straw, 59, was shot and killed following a domestic dispute.