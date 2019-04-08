WATERLOO – Waterloo police are investigating a weekend shooting that damaged a home.
Two people were inside 1212 Randolph St. around 12:15 a.m. Saturday when someone opened fire, striking the home’s front door and a wall.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
