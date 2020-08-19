Weekend homicide was part of a robbery; one arrest made

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A Saturday night shooting that claimed the life of a Waterloo man started as a robbery, according to court records.

And police on Tuesday arrested one person in connection with the heist.

Waterloo police arrested Ana Hellia Berinobis-McLemore, 24, of Elk Run Heights, on one count of first-degree robbery.

Court records indicate others were involved in the robbery, which unfolded outside 556 Adrian St. and ended with the death of 49-year-old Vincent J. Hemenway.

Police said the matter remains under investigation.

Officers were called to a report of gunfire at the Adrian Street home, where Hemenway had been hanging out with friends in the garage around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. Authorities found Hemenway on the ground with a gunshot wound, and he later died at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.

Witnesses told police that two men in masks came to the house, asked for a lighter and then tried to take a lighter from one of the people.

When the person resisted, one of the masked men drew a gun and fired several rounds into the group of people in the garage, striking Hemenway, according to court records.