Weekend homicide was part of a robbery; one arrest made

WATERLOO – A Saturday night shooting that claimed the life of a Waterloo man started as a robbery, according to court records.
And police on Tuesday arrested one person in connection with the heist.
Waterloo police arrested Ana Hellia Berinobis-McLemore, 24, of Elk Run Heights, on one count of first-degree robbery.
Court records indicate others were involved in the robbery, which unfolded outside 556 Adrian St. and ended with the death of 49-year-old Vincent J. Hemenway.
Police said the matter remains under investigation.
Officers were called to a report of gunfire at the Adrian Street home, where Hemenway had been hanging out with friends in the garage around 11:40 p.m. Saturday. Authorities found Hemenway on the ground with a gunshot wound, and he later died at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital.
Witnesses told police that two men in masks came to the house, asked for a lighter and then tried to take a lighter from one of the people.
When the person resisted, one of the masked men drew a gun and fired several rounds into the group of people in the garage, striking Hemenway, according to court records.
Detectives found a gun and a cell phone while searching the area, and they detained another person on unrelated charges, records state.
During the investigation, officers found phone messages showing plans made earlier in the day for robberies, including a robbery planned for the Adrian Street address, court records state. Other messages pertained to the aftermath of the robbery, records state.
Police said GPS data placed Berinobis-McLemore less than a block from the scene of the shooting.
Photos: Homicide, Adrian Street, Aug. 16, 2020
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.