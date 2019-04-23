WATERLOO – Authorities continue to investigate a suspicious fire that did minor damage to a garage and home over the weekend.
A neighbor called 911 around 2:25 a.m. Saturday after hearing a noise and noticing flames outside 853 Kern St. Firefighters evacuated the home and put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
The rental home and detached garage took damage to the siding, according to fire officials. Damage was estimated at $2,000.
