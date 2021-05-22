 Skip to main content
Waverly woman injured in rural Denver two-vehicle accident Thursday
Waverly woman injured in rural Denver two-vehicle accident Thursday

DENVER — A Waverly woman was injured Thursday after her vehicle was hit by pickup truck north of Denver in an incident that resulted in traffic violations for both drivers.

Emily Saathoff, 19, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for her injuries by the Denver Ambulance, according to a news release from the Bremer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 5:16 p.m. to the incident at Midway Avenue and 250th Street. Upon investigation, they determined Joshua Meinert, 32, of Waterloo was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck that broadsided a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle driven by Saathoff.

Meinert was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way. Saathoff was charged with driving while her license was suspended and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Also assisting at the scene were the Denver Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Denver Fire Department, Del’s Auto Repair and Rasmusson Towing.

