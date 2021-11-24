Waverly woman arrested for stealing from nursing home resident

WAVERLY – A Waverly health care worker has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a woman at a Marion nursing home where she worked.

Waterloo police arrested Elisabeth Jean Hutchinson, 20, on Nov. 19 on a Linn County warrant for one count of felony dependent adult abuse. Bond was initially set at $5,000.

Court records allege Hutchinson took a resident’s debit card and made $638 in charges while she was working as a certified nursing assistant at Silver Oak Nursing and Rehabilitation in June.

This is not the first time Hutchinson has been charged with stealing from a care center resident.

She is currently awaiting trial for second-degree theft in Black Hawk County. She is accused of using a dementia patient’s checkbook to write a $2,000 check to herself while she was working at the Western Home in Cedar Falls in December 2020.

The resident’s relative discovered the transaction in April and reported the matter to staff, who notified police. Trial in the Black Hawk County case is set for January.

