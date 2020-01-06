WATERLOO -- A Waverly man has been arrested following a Sunday night traffic stop and scuffle with Waterloo police.
Nicholas Andrew Embring, 23, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, interference while armed, carrying weapons, possession of marijuana and possession of Diazepam with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $50,000.
Embring was a passenger in a car that was stopped on lower Washington Street and Park Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Officers said Embring reached for a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun in his waistband when he was asked to step out of the vehicle, and he allegedly struggled with police when they attempted to detain him.
Police found marijuana and 15 prescription Diazepam pills, according to court records.
Embring is barred from possessing firearms because of felony drug conviction in Bremer County in November 2019, according to court records.
