Waverly man arrested in Friday hatchet attack

WAVERLY – A Waverly man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a person with a hatchet on Friday.
Waverly police arrested 38-year-old Michael Jay Howard for willful injury causing serious injury after he was found hiding in a park with a hatchet and the victim’s cell phone. His bond was set at $50,000.
Further charges are pending, according to police.
Officers were called to a domestic disturbance on Friday and found the victim with head and face injuries, and the victim was taken to Waverly Health Center and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City when the victim’s condition deteriorated.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the apprehension of the defendant.
Photos: RAGBRAI 2015
072315dm-ragbrai-109
Mike Knapp, founder of Team Flamingo in Waterloo, has been on 33 RAGBRAI rides and is now a fixture in the event's culture.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-100
Jaidyn Bush, 10, left, Kylea Neuendorf, 11, Joe Bistline, 10, and Addie Pospisil, 7 lured RAGBRAI riders to the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City for a piece of pie.
072315dm-ragbrai-102
One of La Porte City's main intersections got a little congested Thursday, July 23, 2015, when RAGBRAI arrived.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-101
One of La Porte City's main intersections got a little congested Thursday, July 23, 2015, when RAGBRAI arrived.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-108
La Porte City opened its arms Thursday, July 23, 2015, and let RAGBRAI riders take over its downtown.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-110
La Porte City opened its arms Thursday, July 23, 2015, and let RAGBRAI riders take over its downtown.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-111
La Porte City opened its arms Thursday and let RAGBRAI riders take over its downtown.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier Regional Editor
072315dm-ragbrai-112
Kathy Engebretsen, 68, of Wisconsin, left; her son, Derek Engebretsen, 28, and future daughter-in-law, Katie Twitchell, 28, found a curb to eat pie and ice cream Thursday in La Porte City.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier Regional Editor
072315dm-ragbrai-105
One of La Porte City's main intersections got a little congested Thursday, July 23, 2015, when RAGBRAI arrived.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-106
La Porte City opened its arms Thursday, July 23, 2015, and let RAGBRAI riders take over its downtown.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-107
La Porte City opened its arms July 23 and let RAGBRAI riders take over its downtown.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-103
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-104
One of La Porte City's main intersections got a little congested Thursday, July 23, 2015, when RAGBRAI arrived.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-10
RAGBRAI riders pedal east of Hudson during the 2015 ride. This year’s version kicks off today.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
072315dm-ragbrai-9
RAGBRAI riders heading out Thursday, July 23, 2015, east of Hudson.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier
072315dm-ragbrai-2
Fifth Street in Hudson was quickly overrun by RAGBRAI riders Thursday, July 23, 2015, as the bike tour continued across the state.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier Regional Editor
072315dm-ragbrai-6
Kevin Chvojka found a vantage point atop the Federal Pub on Thursday in Hudson.
072315dm-ragbrai-7
A pilot flew over Hudson on Thursday, July 23, 2015, for a closer look at RAGBRAI in Hudson.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier Regional Editor
072315dm-ragbrai-8
Andrew Oleson, 14, dressed like bacon Thursday to attract RAGBRAI riders' attention.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier Regional Editor
072315dm-ragbrai-3
Fifth Street in Hudson was quickly overrun by RAGBRAI riders Thursday, July 23, 2015, as the bike tour continued across the state.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier Regional Editor
072315dm-ragbrai-4
Fifth Street in Hudson was quickly overrun by RAGBRAI riders Thursday, July 23, 2015, as the bike tour continued across the state.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier Regional Editor
072315dm-ragbrai-5
Fifth Street in Hudson was quickly overrun by RAGBRAI riders Thursday, July 23, 2015, as the bike tour continued across the state.
DENNIS MAGEE / Courier Regional Editor
072315dm-ragbrai-1
Greg White serves up a stack of Chris Cakes on Thursday in the community center under the Hudson City Hall.
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-18
A woman in white walks around the RAGBRAI festival grounds posting for photos Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-21
A paraglider flies around the RAGBRAI festival grounds Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-19
A group holds teacher for a free prayer group on RAGBRAI festival grounds Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-20
Matt Armbruster rides around in his home build adult sized big wheel on the RAGBRAI festival grounds Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-22
Jugglers put on a show in downtown Cedar Falls during RAGBRAI.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-24
Aly Bagenstos, 14, sings to a crowd outside on Main Street Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-23
Cedar Falls hosted an overnight RAGBRAI stop in 2015.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-4
RAGBRAI riders make there final mile into town on Union road Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-12
A RAGBRAI skater coasts along Union road Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-6
Wild flowers in the ditch along Union road as RAGBRAI riders go by Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-16
Cedar Falls police officers direct traffic on Union Road for RAGBRAI riders Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-13
A RAGBRAI rider on a unicycle makes his way into Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-14
Bill Davis of Cedar Falls watches all the RAGBRAI riders come by on Union road Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-9
RAGBRAI riders make there final mile into town on Union road Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-11
Dylan Sires and Neighbors plays as RAGBRAI riders come into town Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-8
Dylan Sires and Neighbors entertains riders in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-15
A RAGBRAI rider makes his way into town on Union road Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-10
Ping Tan of Singapore eats home made ice cream to cool off after pulling into the RAGBRAI vending area Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. This is the four year Tan and her husband have been on RAGBRAI.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-7
RAGBRAI riders make there final mile into town on Union road Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-1
Greg Harper, of Muscatine, diagnoses a problem with a bicycle at his mobile shop in Cedar Falls on Wednesday.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-5
People wave to family and friends on the RAGBRAI route Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-3
RAGBRAI riders push through their final mile as corn grows along Union Road in Cedar Falls.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
072215mp-CF-Ragbrai-2
RAGBRAI riders make there final mile into town on Union road Wednesday, July 22, 2015, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
MATTHEW PUTNEY / Courier Photo Editor
