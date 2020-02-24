You are the owner of this article.
Waverly man arrested in Friday hatchet attack
Waverly man arrested in Friday hatchet attack

Michael Jay Howard

Michael Jay Howard

WAVERLY – A Waverly man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a person with a hatchet on Friday.

Waverly police arrested 38-year-old Michael Jay Howard for willful injury causing serious injury after he was found hiding in a park with a hatchet and the victim’s cell phone. His bond was set at $50,000.

Further charges are pending, according to police.

Officers were called to a domestic disturbance on Friday and found the victim with head and face injuries, and the victim was taken to Waverly Health Center and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City when the victim’s condition deteriorated.

The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the apprehension of the defendant.

