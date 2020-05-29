Waverly man arrested in business burglaries

WAVERLY -- A Waverly man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into businesses in two counties over the Memorial Day weekend.
Authorities said Dylan Michael Jones, 23, stole a safe from Farmers Win Co-Op, 1905 Ivory Ave., in rural Waverly, on May 23. The safe was dumped in the Cedar River.
Then on May 25, he allegedly broke into the Farmers Co-Op in Shell Rock and Omaha Trans Loading in Butler County.
On Wednesday, deputies with the Bremer and Butler County sheriffs’ offices executed a search warrant at his home at 818 Fifth St. NW in Waverly. Investigators found checks from the Waverly burglary and other evidence.
Jones was arrested for third-degree burglary and second- degree theft for the Waverly crime and two counts of third-degree burglary in the Butler County cases.
