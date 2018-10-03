WAUKON — A Waukon man has been sentenced to prison for killing his stepfather with a shotgun in April.
District Court Judge John Bauercamper on Monday sentenced John Michael Quanrude, 32, to up to 50 years in prison for second-degree murder. The sentence is mandatory under Iowa law, and Quanrude will have to spend at least 35 years behind bars before he is eligible for parole. The judge also ordered Quanrude to pay $150,000 to his victim’s estate and around $12,000 to the Iowa Crime Victim Compensation Fund, which had picked up the bill for funeral costs.
Authorities said Quanrude shot his stepfather, Dean Elliott Russell, 60, with a shotgun April 16, killing him. The shooting took place in the home they shared.
Police said Quanrude had acquired a pump-action shotgun from a relative the day before, saying someone was trying to hurt him and Russell. Quanrude called 911 to report the shooting, calling it accidental and initially identifying the wounded person as “Nate,” another person who lived in the area but wasn’t present at the time of the shooting.
Quanrude allegedly attempted to walk away from officers when he was taken to the police station for questioning. A jury found Quanrude guilty during a September trial.
Quanrude’s father, LaVern, died in a house fire in October 1990 when Quanrude was 4 years old. His mother, Barbara, died in March 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.