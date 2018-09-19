WAUKON --- An Allamakee County jury has found a Waukon man guilty for killing his stepfather with a shotgun.
Jurors deliberated for about a day before returning a verdict finding John Michael Quanrude, 32, guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Dean Elliot Russell, according to court records.
Trial for Quanrude began with jury selection on Sept. 10. Deliberations began on Sept. 12, and the verdict was handed down on Sept. 13.
Second-degree murder is punishable by up to 50 years in prison with a 35-year mandatory minimum before parole. Sentencing has been set for October.
According to court records, Quanrude had acquired a shotgun from a relative in April after telling the relative he wanted the weapon because someone was trying to hurt him and Russell. On the afternoon of April 16, Quanrude called 911 to report he had accidentally shot Russell at the Jean Road home they shared. Authorities seized a pump-action shotgun.
Quanrude told police Russell had been messing with him, and he fired a warning shot. He then told the officer it was a “heat of the moment thing,” records state.
Investigators found holes in Quanrude’s bedroom wall and bedroom door but no signs of forced entry to his room, records state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.