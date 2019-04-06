{{featured_button_text}}
Loren E. Havens

Loren E. Havens

WAUKON --- A Waukon man is jailed following an incident Saturday.

Loren Eugene Havens, 33, faces charges of felony terrorism, domestic assault, intimidation with a dangerous weapon (Class C felony), and reckless use of a firearm (aggravated misdemeanor).

The incident began when Waukon Police were called to 409 First Ave. NW on a report of a domestic assault of a juvenile. While at the residence the officer attempted to make contact with the suspect in the residence, when the suspect made a comment about someone dying. Havens then fired a .45-caliber gun.

No one was injured as a result of the firearm discharge.

The Waukon Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Waukon Veteran’s Memorial Hospital Ambulance Service.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
2
1
0
0

Tags

Editor

Editor at The Courier

Load comments