WAUKON - On Wednesday at about 10:35 p.m., a multi-agency narcotics investigation was conducted by law enforcement agencies of the North East Iowa Drug Task Force.
During the investigation, a Waukon police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Mason Edwin Lee Frick, 20, of Waukon. Frick attempted to elude law enforcement traveling at a high rate of speed beginning in Waukon. He went through Luana and stopped in Postville by law enforcement intervention.
Frick was taken into custody and transported to the Allamakee County Jail. He faces one count of controlled substance violation (Class C felony), one count of eluding (Class D felony), one count of possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and one count of driving while license revoked, also a serious misdemeanor.
Frick will also be charged with numerous traffic offenses.
Law enforcement agencies involved in this incident was the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Waukon Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Monona Police Department and Postville Police Department.
