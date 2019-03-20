CEDAR RAPIDS --- A woman who lied to a federal grand jury about a shooting in Waterloo was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison.
Karla Myles, 51, of Waterloo, received the prison term after an Aug. 8, 2018, guilty plea to false declarations before the grand jury.
Evidence during the case established that Myles was present at a residence in Waterloo when Eric Sallis shot a juvenile. Myles was subpoenaed to appear before a federal grand jury to testify about the shooting. Sallis, a felon, was under investigation for illegally possessing the firearm used in the shooting. During grand jury, Myles lied and claimed to have no knowledge about the shooting.
WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been indicted on weapons charges in connection with ammo and a…
Myles was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge John A. Jarvey. Myles was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a two-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
At the sentencing, Jarvey noted that Myles told “blatant lies under oath” and that such conduct “strikes at the integrity of the grand jury to investigate and ferret out crime.”
Myles is being held in the U.S. Marshal’s custody until she can be transported to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lisa C. Williams and investigated by a Federal Task Force composed of the Waterloo Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Cedar Falls Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.