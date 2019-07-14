WATERLOO -- A Waterloo woman suffered traumatic injuries after being struck by a train early Sunday.
Gabriella Huston, of 509 Carolina Ave., was hit while crossing the Canadian National Railway tracks across East Fourth Street near Dane Street shortly before 2 a.m., according to a police report.
Huston, no age available, was transported by Waterloo Fire Rescue to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital for treatment.
Fire Rescue officials said they were unable to discuss the nature of any injuries, including reports that the victim lost limbs in the accident.
No further information about the incident was available Sunday.
The railroad crossing in question has been the site of numerous injuries over the years, primarily caused when people attempted to climb through trains which were blocking the roadway.
Two Waterloo women who lost limbs in train accidents suited the railroad last year, claiming the railroad is ignoring a safety hazard. That suit is still pending.
